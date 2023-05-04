AP source: Chiefs sign tackle Donovan Smith to 1-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing offensive tackle Donovan Smith to a contract for the upcoming season, adding a veteran to compete for playing time with two open jobs on the offensive line, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal was pending a physical. The Chiefs were unable to sign franchise left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to a long-term deal, allowing him to become a free agent, and right tackle Andrew Wylie also signed elsewhere in free agency. The Chiefs countered by signing Jawaan Taylor to handle one of the tackle jobs, but that still left an opening at the other tackle position.

