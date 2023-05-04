Braves star Acuña Jr. exits after fouling ball off left leg

MIAMI (AP) — Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from Thursday’s game against the Miami Marlins out of precaution after he fouled a ball off his left knee in the sixth inning, just three days after he was removed against the New York Mets with a bruised left shoulder. Acuña was on the ground for a while, but finished the at bat and returned to right field in the bottom of the sixth. He was removed from the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Mets with a bruised left shoulder after getting hit by a 93 mph fastball from Tylor Megill.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.