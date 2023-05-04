Call’s walk-off homer gives Nationals 4-3 win over Cubs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Call hit a game-ending homer leading off the ninth inning, and the Washington Nationals recovered after blowing a 3-0 lead to beat Chicago 4-3 and take three of four from the skidding Cubs. Call lofted the only pitch from Brad Boxberger just inside the left-field foul pole and was greeted at the plate by exuberant teammates, who dumped a bucket of blue Gatorade on his head. Washington led 3-0 after seven near-flawless innings by starter Patrick Corbin, but the Cubs tied it in the eighth against reliever Hunter Harvey. Kyle Finnegan pitched out of a jam in the ninth for the win.

