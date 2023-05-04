Churchill Downs suspends trainer Joseph after 2 horse deaths
By BETH HARRIS
AP Racing Writer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely and Lord Miles, trained by Joseph, has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby just days after the sudden death of two of his horses. The suspension prohibits Joseph, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by Joseph, from entering horses in races or applying for stall occupancy at all Churchill Downs Incorporated racetracks.