Former NBA player and executive Lance Blanks, 56, dies
DALLAS (AP) — Lance Blanks, who played in the NBA for three seasons and later worked as a scout and front office executive, has died. Blanks died Wednesday in Dallas, according to a family statement that was distributed by the NBA. He was 56. Blanks was a former general manager of the Phoenix Suns, an assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers and a scout for the San Antonio Spurs and most recently the Los Angeles Clippers. He also played for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.