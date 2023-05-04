Former NBA player and executive Lance Blanks, 56, dies

DALLAS (AP) — Lance Blanks, who played in the NBA for three seasons and later worked as a scout and front office executive, has died. Blanks died Wednesday in Dallas, according to a family statement that was distributed by the NBA. He was 56. Blanks was a former general manager of the Phoenix Suns, an assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers and a scout for the San Antonio Spurs and most recently the Los Angeles Clippers. He also played for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.