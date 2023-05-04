Jaguars looking for pass rush help after free agency, draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are still in the market for a pass rusher, even after free agency and a draft in which they had the most picks (13) in franchise history. Fortunately for general manager Trent Baalke, there are plenty of available options. More than a dozen veteran edge rushers are looking to continue their NFL careers with new teams. The list includes guys such as Frank Clark, Leonard Floyd, Yannick Ngakoue and Robert Quinn. Of course, the price could be steep for those four since they made at least $13 million in 2022.

