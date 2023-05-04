Justin Verlander makes Mets debut, gives up 2 HRs to Tigers
By LARRY LAGE
AP Sports Writer
DETROIT (AP) — Justin Verlander was roughed up early before settling in and having some success in his New York Mets debut. The three-time Cy Young award winner gave up back-to-back homers in the first inning, then threw four scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers. The 40-year-old right-hander gave up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five, including two in his final inning. Verlander’s first game with his third team was delayed because of a muscle strain in his upper back that landed him on the injured list to start the season. He was drafted by Detroit No. 2 overall in 2004 won the Cy Young award once with the Tigers and twice with the Astros.