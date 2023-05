To mark NASCAR’s 75th season, The Associated Press interviewed 12 key contributors to the industry on multiple topics. According to the survey, developing new stars and engaging a younger audience are among the biggest challenges facing NASCAR in the coming years. NASCAR viewership was down nearly 500,000 viewers during the six races Chase Elliott missed earlier this season with a broken leg.

