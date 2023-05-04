Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan sues doctor over ACL repair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A three-time Pro Bowl left tackle released by the Tennessee Titans in February over a failed physical issue is suing Dr. James Andrews and others for medical malpractice for the October 2020 surgery repairing his torn right ACL leaving him with “severe and permanent” damage. Attorneys for Taylor Lewan filed the lawsuit Tuesday night. The lawsuit accuses Andrews and the other defendants of an improper repair that caused permanent damage to his right knee. Lewan asks for a jury trial and damages in excess of $50,000. The nine-year veteran tore the same ACL last September.

