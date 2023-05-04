U.S. splits with China on 1st day of International Crown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu rallied on the back nine to help the United States earn a split of its first two matches against China at the International Crown team event. Korda and Vu trailed Ruoning Yin and Xiyu Lin by one at the turn before winning three straight holes on the back nine to win 2 and 1. Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang lost the other match for the U.S. 1 up to Ruixin Liu and Yu Liu. Sweden won both matches against England in the other Pool A showdown. In Pool B, Australia swept defending-champion South Korea and Thailand swept Japan.

