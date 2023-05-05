Bassitt impressive as Blue Jays end skid, top Pirates 4-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Bassitt allowed four hits over seven innings, George Springer hit his fourth home run of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0. Bassitt (4-2) struck out five and walked four as Toronto ended a five-game losing streak. Bassitt, who signed a three-year deal with Toronto in the offseason, won for the third time in four starts for the Blue Jays. Pittsburgh managed just four hits against Bassitt and two relievers to lose its fifth consecutive game.

