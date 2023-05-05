Bears rookie OT Wright ready to settle in, protect Fields

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Darnell Wright was ready to slip into a more normal routine after a wild week and settle into his new job. The offensive tackle from Tennessee has an important task for the Chicago Bears in helping to protect quarterback Justin Fields after being drafted with the No. 10 overall pick last week. And the first rookie minicamp practice was another step as he tries to settle into his new role. Wright says it was a “better day just mentally.” The Bears are banking on him to do quite a bit for them after the feisty blocker helped Tennessee re-establish itself as a national power. He was first-team, All-SEC as a right tackle last season and helped the Vols go 11-2 while finishing sixth in the final AP poll.

