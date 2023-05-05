Bucks hope coaching change can ‘unlock some more potential’

The Milwaukee Bucks want their postseasons to match the success of their regular seasons. That pretty much explains why the Bucks opted to fire coach Mike Budenholzer after he led Milwaukee to the NBA’s best record in three of his five seasons on the job. Budenholzer coached the Bucks to their first title in a half-century in 2021 but got fired after this year’s first-round exit against the Miami Heat. General manager Jon Horst said the decision to fire Budenholzer was made collectively by the team’s executive group and ownership group rather than from any player request.

