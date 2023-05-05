Canelo Alvarez, John Ryder make weight for fight in Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Canelo Alvarez felt the love. After all, he was home. With family and friends in attendance at the iconic Teatro Degollado, Alvarez made weight for his fight against John Ryder on Saturday. Alvarez is fighting in Guadalajara for the first time since June 2011, when he defeated British fighter Ryan Rhodes. Backed by a mariachi band playing popular Mexican songs, the 32-year-old Alvarez registered 167.5 pounds while Ryder weighed in at 168.

