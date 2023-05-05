Happ, Steele lead Cubs past Marlins 4-1 to end 3-game slide

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ lined a deep two-run homer, Justin Steele tossed seven solid innings and the Chicago Cubs topped the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Friday to snap a three-game slide. Steele allowed one run on six hits, all singles, and walked none to lower his ERA to an NL-leading 1.45. The left-hander has permitted two or fewer earned runs in 14 straight starts dating to July 22, 2022. Chicago’s Matt Mervis drove in an insurance run in the eighth with his first hit, a sharp single to right, in his major-league debut. Luis Arráez had three hits and Yuli Gurriel’s sacrifice fly drove in the only run for the Marlins, who have dropped four straight. Edward Cabrera yielded three runs on five hits in five innings while striking out eight.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.