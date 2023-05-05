Harper gets extended ovation in return to Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was saluted with a 25-second standing ovation prior to his first at-bat in the team’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Harper was playing his first game in Philadelphia since he had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in the offseason. Under baseball’s new rules, players need to be in the batter’s box and ready to hit with eight seconds remaining on the pitch clock or they will be charged with a strike. Exceptions to the rule must be granted by Major League Baseball, and the Phillies requested extra time for Harper’s return.

