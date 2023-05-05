Hurricanes top Devils, go up 2-0 in 2nd-round playoff series

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice in a roughly 2 1/2-minute span during Carolina’s four-goal second period that helped the Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 6-1 on Friday night. That gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Jordan Staal and Martin Necas also scored in the decisive second period. Jordan Martinook and Stefan Noesen added clinching third-period goals. Frederik Andersen finished with 28 saves for Carolina. Miles Wood scored for New Jersey, which saw goaltender Akira Schmid chased early for the second straight game. The Devils will host Game 3 in the best-of-seven series on Sunday.

