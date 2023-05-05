Pavon maintains lead after 2nd round of Italian Open

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Matthieu Pavon has held onto the lead following the second round of the Italian Open. The Frenchman seeks his first European tour win on the course that will hold this year’s Ryder Cup. Pavon shot a 1-under 70 to take a two-stroke advantage over Julien Guerrier and Adrian Otaegui at the Marco Simone club outside Rome. Defending champion Robert Macintyre withdrew before the second round due to a back strain. Marco Simone will become the third venue in continental Europe to host the Ryder Cup in September.

