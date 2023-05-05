Rooker, Laureano go back-to-back as A’s outslug Royals 12-8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brent Rooker and Ramón Laureano hit back-to-back homers, Ryan Noda drove in three runs and the Oakland Athletics outslugged the Kansas City Royals 12-8 in a matchup between the bottom two teams in baseball. Kyle Muller became the first A’s starter to earn a win in 33 games this year. The drought was the longest to begin a season in MLB history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Rooker, Noda, Esteury Ruiz and Tony Kemp each had three of Oakland’s 17 hits, a season high. Ruiz and Noda both scored three times as the A’s improved to 7-26 with only their second victory by more than one run. Nick Pratto homered for the Royals, who dropped to 2-15 at home.

