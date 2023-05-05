Saleh says Rodgers has ‘a fire’ in his eyes to win with Jets
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh says he was never worried about whether Aaron Rodgers would be present for the New York Jets’ voluntary practices. The coach expected the quarterback would want to get acclimated to his playmakers and that has been the case so far. Saleh also knows Rodgers wants to win with the Jets. He says he can feel it in Rodgers’ voice and see a fire in his eyes. Saleh also dispelled the notion Rodgers had a list of demands of players he wanted to join him with the Jets calling that a silly narrative.