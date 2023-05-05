Sweden, Australia, Thailand advance at International Crown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The semifinal field is nearly set at the International Crown LPGA team event with one day of pool play to go as Sweden, Australia and Thailand all clinched spots and the United States swept both matches to move to the verge of advancing. Sweden remained perfect in Pool A by winning both matches against China, while Thailand swept defending champion South Korea and Australia beat Japan to advance out of Pool B on a blustery day at TPC Harding Park. The U.S. will clinch the final spot in the knockout round by getting at least half a point Saturday against Sweden or if China doesn’t sweep England.

