Tatis has 2 HRs, 3 RBIs off Kershaw, Padres beat Dodgers 5-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two home runs off Clayton Kershaw and had three RBIs for San Diego, which beat NL West rival Los Angeles 5-2 in the first meeting between the teams since the Padres eliminated the Dodgers in the NL Division Series. Yu Darvish outpitched Kershaw, who was knocked out in the fifth inning in front of a loud, festive crowd on Cinco de Mayo. The division-leading Dodgers had their six-game winning streak snapped.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.