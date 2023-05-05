Tatum, Brown spark Celtics past 76ers 114-102 in Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Jaylen Brown had 23 and the Boston Celtics spoiled Joel Embiid’s MVP coronation, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 114-102 Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia. Embiid had 30 points and 13 rebounds in his second game back from a sprained right knee. Embiid accepted his MVP trophy before the game.

