Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris done for season with leg injury

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will miss the rest of the Premier League season because of a thigh injury. The 36-year-old Spurs captain hasn’t played since being substituted at halftime of Tottenham’s 6-1 loss to Newcastle on April 23. The north London club is on a four-game winless slide with four matches remaining as it fights for a European spot. Interim manager Ryan Mason has confirmed that Lloris won’t be back this season. Fraser Forster has stepped in to replace the former France international. Seventh-place Spurs have lost three of their past four games.

