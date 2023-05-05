US full-back Joe Scally growing up fast in German league

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Joe Scally arrived in Germany just after his 18th birthday in the depths of a pandemic lockdown and soon became a regular starter in the German soccer league. The next step is to become a regular with the U.S. national team. But he didn’t play a single minute at the World Cup in Qatar despite being included in the U.S. squad. The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the U.S and Scally says he as the tournament “circled on my calendar to be playing.” Scally came through the academy at Major League Soccer team New York City FC and signed a deal in 2019 to join Gladbach after he turned 18.

