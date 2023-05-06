Chelsea halts free fall with win at Bournemouth in EPL

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Chelsea snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-1 win at Bournemouth in the English Premier League to earn its first points since Frank Lampard returned as interim manager. After the teams traded first-half goals, defender Benoît Badiashile put the visitors ahead in the 82nd minute. João Félix sealed it from close range four minutes later at Vitality Stadium. Conor Gallagher opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Matias Viña equalized 12 minutes later for Bournemouth.

