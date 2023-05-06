Premier League teams mark coronation of King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs are planning to mark the coronation of King Charles III by playing the national anthem before the start of Saturday’s games. In the morning, Chelsea women’s team striker Sam Kerr led the Australian delegation in the formal procession into Westminster Abbey. Kerr was her country’s flag-bearer as part of a group with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Tottenham was showing live coverage of the coronation on a big screen outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for fans with tickets to its home game against Crystal Palace. Like other teams with home games, Tottenham said players and officials would gather at the center of the field for a rendition of the national anthem — “God Save the King” — just before kickoff.

