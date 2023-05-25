Diakhaby stays away from anti-racism banner before Valencia game

MADRID (AP) — Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby didn’t pose by an anti-racism banner with his teammates before Valencia’s loss at Mallorca in the Spanish league. The banner with the words “racists out of football” is being displayed in every league match after Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior was racially abused by fans in a match against Valencia on Sunday. Diakhaby wandered behind the players standing by the banner, stretching and waiting for the ceremony to end. Diakhaby is Black. He had accused an opponent of racism in 2021 but nothing was done because officials said at the time there was not enough evidence showing he was abused.

