Manfred: Vote on Athletics’ Las Vegas move could take place at June meetings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says a vote on the Oakland Athletics’ prospective move to Las Vegas potentially could come when the league’s owners meet next month. Manfred noted that “it’s very difficult to have a timeline” regarding the move “until there’s actually a deal to be considered.” The MLB owners meetings take place June 13-15 in New York. Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said Wednesday that legislative leaders and the Athletics had reached a tentative agreement on a $1.5 billion stadium funding plan that would lure the franchise to Las Vegas.

