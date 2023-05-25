Mets cut Gary Sánchez, activate catcher Tomás Nido from injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — Two-time All-Star Gary Sánchez has been designated for assignment by the New York Mets, who reinstated fellow catcher Tomás Nido from the injured list. Sánchez went 1 for 6 with three strikeouts and an RBI in three games with New York, looking shaky at times behind the plate. With two Mets catchers on the IL, he joined the club on a minor league contract this month and was promoted to the big leagues last week after hitting well in a short stint at Triple-A Syracuse. The team has seven days to trade Sánchez, release him or send him outright to the minors — an assignment he could decline if he’d rather become a free agent again. Nido had been sidelined since May 7 due to dry eye syndrome.

