Yankees prospect Randy Vásquez to debut Friday vs Padres

NEW YORK (AP) — Randy Vásquez will be called up to the New York Yankees to make his major league debut in Friday night’s series opener against the San Diego Padres. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the 24-year-old right-hander will be used either as an opener or in relief. New York is short on starting pitching while Domingo Germán serves a 10-game suspension through Saturday for violating baseball’s prohibition of foreign substances on the mound. Vásquez is 1-5 with a 4.85 ERA at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but has a 2.14 ERA in his last four starts, striking out 22 and walking seven in 21 innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.