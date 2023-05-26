Giants win 15-1 to climb above .500; Brewers’ Adames hit by foul ball while in dugout

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mitch Haniger homered and drove in four runs to help the San Francisco Giants win 15-1 over the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee’s Willy Adames left after getting hit by a foul ball while in the dugout in the second inning. Adames later left the stadium to receive more tests and evaluation. San Francisco won for the ninth time in 11 games as its record climbed above .500 for the first time this season. The Giants have outscored the Brewers 21-1 in the first two meetings of this four-game series.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.