Kimbrel 8th pitcher in MLB history to earn 400 saves, Phillies beat Braves 6-4
By GEORGE HENRY
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Craig Kimbrel became the eighth pitcher in major league history to earn 400 saves, Brandon Marsh hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4. Making his 730th career appearance, the 34-year-old Kimbrel worked a scoreless ninth to get his sixth save in six chances this season. Facing reliever Joe Jiménez with the bases loaded in the sixth, Marsh made it 4-3 with a single that scored Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto. The Phillies scored twice in the seventh off Lucas Luetge on Trea Turner’s RBI double and Bryce Harper’s sacrifice fly.