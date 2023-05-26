Kimbrel 8th pitcher in MLB history to earn 400 saves, Phillies beat Braves 6-4

ATLANTA (AP) — Craig Kimbrel became the eighth pitcher in major league history to earn 400 saves, Brandon Marsh hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4. Making his 730th career appearance, the 34-year-old Kimbrel worked a scoreless ninth to get his sixth save in six chances this season. Facing reliever Joe Jiménez with the bases loaded in the sixth, Marsh made it 4-3 with a single that scored Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto. The Phillies scored twice in the seventh off Lucas Luetge on Trea Turner’s RBI double and Bryce Harper’s sacrifice fly.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.