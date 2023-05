HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Freshman RJ Austin hit a two-run home run to finish off a five-run first inning and Vanderbilt rolled to a 9-2 victory over Alabama to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. The fourth-seeded Commodores (39-18), ranked sixth in the coaches poll, will play top-seeded and second-ranked Florida (44-13) on Saturday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.