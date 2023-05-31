Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Betting interest expected to be down with NBA, NHL finals lacking marquee matchups

KTVZ
By
Published 4:40 PM

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA Finals could’ve featured glamour teams like the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. The conventional thinking before the NHL playoffs stated the dominant Boston Bruins and star-studded Edmonton Oilers were on a near collision course to meet in the Stanley Cup Final. What could’ve been enormous betting interest has largely waned. The No. 8 seeded Miami Heat will face an NBA Finals newcomer in the Denver Nuggets. The Stanley Cup Final matches up the last team into the Eastern Conference playoffs in the Florida Panthers against a Vegas Golden Knights team that in six short years is making their second championship appearance.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content