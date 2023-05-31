Toro HRs for first hit with Brewers in a 4-2 win over the Blue Jays
By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a two-run home run, Owen Miller had two hits and drove in a pair of runs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2. Making his first start of the season after being called up from Triple-A on Tuesday, Toro connected off Toronto right-hander Alex Manoah in the second for his first hit as a member of the Brewers. Milwaukee is 24-10 this season when it hits at least one home run. The Brewers are 5-16 when they don’t homer.