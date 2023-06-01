Mourinho acknowledges ‘nobody has called me’ as he considers his future at Roma

ROME (AP) — Jose Mourinho fumed at the referee and was vague about his future at Roma after his first loss in a European final. Roma was beaten by Sevilla in a penalty shootout in the Europa League final. He said “the referee seemed like he was Spanish.” Mourinho was also seen insulting referee Anthony Taylor in the garage of the Puskas Arena. Mourinho has one more season remaining on his three-year contract with Roma but wouldn’t say anything definite about his future. He says “right now I can’t say objectively that I’ll stay. But I would like to. I want to stay at Roma.”

