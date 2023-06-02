Matsuyama feeling healthy and always happy at Memorial
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama won his first PGA Tour title at the Memorial in 2014. He looks like he might be ready for another. The Japanese star is feeling healthy and he looked the part at Muirfield Village. Matsuyama relied on a hot putter for a 65. That’s the low score of the tournament and gives him a one-shot lead in the Memorial. He leads over two-time Memorial champion Patrick Cantlay and David Lipsky. Rory McIlroy had a 68 and was three shots behind. Jordan Spieth settled for a 72 that leaves him four shots out of the lead.