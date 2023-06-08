Jack Draper to miss Wimbledon because of shoulder injury

LONDON (AP) — Jack Draper will miss Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury that forced him out of the French Open. The 21-year-old British player says he needs time to recover from his latest injury setback. At Roland Garros last Monday, Draper retired from his first-round match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry while trailing by a set and 1-0. The 6-foot-4 left-hander had hoped to make his third appearance at the All England Club next month.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.