NASCAR and its growling Next Gen car take over Le Mans, looking to make statement on a global stage

LE MANS, France (AP) — NASCAR is at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France this weekend. The American stock car series is celebrating its new car in its 75th season during the 100th running of the most prestigious endurance race in the world. The Chevrolet Camaro fielded by Hendrick Motorsports has been a popular attraction this week heading into Saturday’s twice-around-the-clock race. Its trio of drivers is determined to finish the race. NASCAR’s presence at Le Mans marks the first time since 1976 it has challenged the top talent in Europe.

