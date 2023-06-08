Panthers hand first-team reps over to rookie QB Bryce Young
By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have given rookie quarterback Bryce Young the first-team reps in practice this week, a move that coach Frank Reich said is the next step in his progression. Reich anticipates Young will continue to get first-team reps “for now” as the Panthers head into their mandatory minicamp session next week. However, Reich stopped short of naming Young the team’s starting quarterback, saying there is plenty of time to make that decision. Young, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, took over first-team reps from veteran Andy Dalton earlier this week, but Thursday was the first time reporters were allowed at practice.