Rutschman, Hays HRs back Wells’ sharp pitching performance as Orioles beat Blue Jays 4-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman and Austin Hays homered, Anthony Santander singled in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 behind a strong pitching performance by Tyler Wells. Rutchman had three hits to help the Orioles overcome a pair of homers by Toronto’s Danny Jansen in the deciding matchup of the three-game series Thursday. Baltimore has won six of seven and owns the second-best record in the majors (43-25). Wells allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked one in winning his third straight start.

