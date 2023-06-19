Alek Thomas homers in return to majors and Merrill Kelly shines as Diamondbacks rip Brewers 9-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Alek Thomas homered during Arizona’s six-run first inning against Corbin Burnes, Merrill Kelly continued his road dominance and the Diamondbacks rolled to a 9-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night. Kelly (9-3) moved into the NL lead for wins by striking out seven and allowing just three hits and one run in seven innings. Kelly has gone 6-0 with a 1.98 ERA in seven road starts since the beginning of the 2022 season.

