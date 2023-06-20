Skip to Content
Nebraska pitcher Jordy Bahl was homesick from the start at Oklahoma

By CLIFF BRUNT
Even as Jordy Bahl was on her way to becoming national freshman of the year at Oklahoma in 2022, her heart was back home. The Papillion, Nebraska, native got a tattoo with the outline of Nebraska on her right arm during spring break that year. After two standout seasons for the Sooners, she decided to transfer and play for Nebraska. This past season, she had a 22-1 record and an 0.90 ERA. She threw 24 2/3 scoreless innings at this year’s Women’s College World Series and was named its Most Outstanding Player.

