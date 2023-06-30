Longest home run of Ohtani’s career not enough as Diamondbacks defeat Angels 6-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit the longest home run of his major league career and became the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1. Yet, it wasn’t enough to overcome Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s grand slam in the second inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Los Angeles Angels 6-2. The two-way superstar from Japan drove a slider from left-hander Tommy Henry 493 feet to right field in the sixth inning to get the Angels within 5-1. It was the longest home run in the majors this year. Ohtani became the first player since Baltimore’s Chris Davis in 2013 to hit 30 homers by the end of June. Davis had 31.

