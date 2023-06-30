Medina overcomes five walks, pitches five innings to lead A’s past White Sox, 7-4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Luis Medina overcame his season-long control problems and pitched five mostly strong innings to earn his first win as a starter this season, Carlos Pérez hit his sixth homer while his brother sat in the opposite dugout, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4. Medina, the A’s rookie right-hander whose only other win came against Milwaukee on June 9 when he threw five strong innings of relief, struggled with his command for the second consecutive outing. He walked five — three in the first inning — and allowed four hits and one run in five innings.

