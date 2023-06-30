Oladipo getting traded to Oklahoma City by Miami, source tells AP

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat traded Victor Oladipo back to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night in exchange for future draft compensation, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The move will create a $9.45 million trade exception for the Heat, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized by the NBA. It also provides some financial flexibility for Miami, which is well over the tax threshold for the coming season.

