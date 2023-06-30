Tovar homers, extends his hitting streak to 13 games to help Rockies beat Tigers 8-5

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run homer and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Detroit Tigers 8-5. Tovar’s eighth homer gave the Rockies an 8-3 lead in the sixth inning, and the shortstop also singled in a five-run second for an 5-0 lead. Left-hander Austin Gomber gave up three runs (two earned) and six singles in seven innings, with a season-high seven strikeouts and one walk. Gomber, who entered with a 7.01 ERA, has the only three wins by a Colorado starting pitcher since May 14, a span of 43 games. He is 2-0 in four career starts against Detroit.

