Yankees-Cardinals game postponed, will be made up Saturday with split doubleheader

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The scheduled game between the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed because of inclement weather. It will be made up Saturday night at 6:15 p.m. as the finale of a split doubleheader, with the first game set to begin as originally planned at 1:15 p.m. Minus injured slugger Aaron Judge, the Yankees have won four of five and six of nine. They’ll push Friday’s scheduled starter, Luis Severino, to the first game Saturday and then go with a bullpen game in the nightcap. Gerrit Cole gets bumped back to Sunday. Jack Flaherty and Matthew Liberatore are slated to start Saturday for the last-place Cardinals.

