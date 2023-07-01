Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena will participate in the Home Run Derby

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star left fielder Randy Arozarena has announced he will participate in the 2023 Home Run Derby. He made the announcement Saturday on social media. This will be Arozarena’s first time in the Derby, and makes him the third Rays player to participate in one, after Evan Longoria and Carlos Pena. Arozarena is the fourth announced participant in the July 10 contest at T-Mobile Park, joining Mariners’ center fielder Julio Rodríguez, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts.

